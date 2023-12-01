It’s time once again for our Best of the Midwest feature! Are you trying to come up with some vacation ideas that are only a quick getaway from the Chicago area this holiday season? Well, John Williams has some great recommendations for your trip! Today, John is joined by Linda Hart, Executive Director Holland Visitors Bureau in Michigan. Located 2.5 hours from Chicago around the lake, Linda talks about the hefty offerings of holiday activities throughout the lakeside city of Holland including the beautiful Windmill Island Gardens, Kris Kringle Market in nearby Grand Rapids, and Dutch Village, a Netherlands themed park that takes you back through over 100 years of Dutch heritage and culture.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction