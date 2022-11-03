Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this fall? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, we head Wisconsin and chat with Noreen Rueckert, Tourism Director for Green County Tourism! Noreen tells John about where Green County is located (about a two-hour drive from Chicago), how the area is a foodie destination, the number of wineries, breweries, and distilleries that are in Green County, where you could stay when you visit, the available activities for fall and winter, the numerous live music options, and of course, CHEESE! And remember: Eat, Drink, Yodel!

