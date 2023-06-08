It’s time once again for our Best of the Midwest feature! Are you trying to come up with some vacation ideas that are only a quick getaway from the Chicago area? Well, John Williams has some great recommendations for your summer trip! Today, Noreen Ruckert, Tourism Director for Green County Tourism, tells John about all the great things you can find when you visit our neighbors to the north. Noreen tells us how far Green County is away from Chicago, how they tout their Swiss heritage, why it’s called the epicenter of Wisconsin cheesemaking, where you can stay when you visit, the incredible variety of festivals and events taking place this summer, and the Polka Fest happening in New Glarus this weekend (bring back some Spotted Cow, too!). Sound good? Well, you can enter to win a getaway to Green county for a Taste of Swiss-consin!

You and a guest will enjoy an overnight weekend stay at Chalet Landhaus Inn in New Glarus that includes dinner, a welcome basket of locally-crafted artisan cheese and a $100 gift card to use in the area. Enter at the contest page at WGN Radio dot com.

