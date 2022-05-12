Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, Kate Lieto, Director of Marketing, Experience Grand Rapids, joins John Williams to tell us about all the great things to do in Grand Rapids this summer. Kate talks about the incredible beer scene and the Beer City Brewsader, the wealth of arts and culture in the area including museums, sculpture garden, and zoo, the outdoor recreation scene, the packed live music schedule, and the best places to stay when visiting. Enter for a chance to win a Grand Rapids Getaway for two from Experience Grand Rapids here!

