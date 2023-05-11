It’s time once again for our Best of the Midwest feature! Are you trying to come up with some vacation ideas that are only a quick getaway from the Chicago area? Well, John Williams has some great recommendations for your summer trip! Today, Kate Lieto, Associate Vice President of Marketing, Experience Grand Rapids, gives John the scoop about all the great things to do in Grand Rapids. Kate tells us how far away Grand Rapids is from Chicago, the incredible beer scene in Grand Rapids, the plentiful golf courses in the area, the Downtown Refreshment Area, the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, where people can stay when the visit, and some of the best events they have going on this spring, summer, and fall!

