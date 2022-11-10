Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this fall and winter? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, we head to Geneva and talk with Laura Rush, Communications Director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce. Laura talks about some great events to prepare you for the holidays including the upcoming Christmas Walk on December 2nd and the Holiday House Tour on December 2nd and 3rd.

