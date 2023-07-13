It’s time once again for our Best of the Midwest feature! Are you trying to come up with some vacation ideas that are only a quick getaway from the Chicago area? Well, John Williams has some great recommendations for your summer trip! Today, join is joined by Danni Melquist, Director of Marketing with Fargo-Moorhead Convention & Visitors Bureau! Danni tells us what we should know about Fargo, the big events happening in Fargo this summer, where you can eat and drink in the area, what the business climate is like in Fargo, and what are some of the activities you can take part in when you visit.

