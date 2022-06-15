Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, John chats with Terri Reifsteck, Vice President of Marketing and Community Engagement for Visit Champaign County about all the wonderful things happening in Champaign. Terri introduces us to the stargazing at Middle Fork River Forest Preserve, the Friday Night Live event in downtown Champaign, the upcoming Crystal Lake Park Art Fair, and the amazing food and beverage scene. Terri also recommends a trip to Bob Sirott’s favorite, Jarling’s Custard Cup, where you might catch a glimpse of Tom Hanks!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction