Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this summer (we have a few weeks left!) and fall? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, we head east to Indiana as John chats with Erin White, Director of Leisure and Marketing and Media at Visit Bloomington. Erin talks about what’s new in Bloomington, the fall festival season being back in action, how far Bloomington is from the Chicago area, the dynamic downtown and fantastic dining scene in Bloomington, why a visit to the Eskenazi Museum of Art is a must stop, the lively entertainment district in downtown Bloomington, and where you stay when you make a visit.

