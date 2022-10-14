Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this fall? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, we head to northwest Illinois and chat with Diane Bausman, Executive Director, Blackhawk Waterways Convention and Visitors Bureau! Diane tells John about some of the great things to do in the area, the rolling hills and the amazing fall colors you can see right now, the historic sites you can visit, the best places to eat and drink, the state parks in the area if you like to get outdoors, and how to plan a weekend for your next getaway!

