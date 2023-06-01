It’s time once again for our Best of the Midwest feature! Are you trying to come up with some vacation ideas that are only a quick getaway from the Chicago area? Well, John Williams has some great recommendations for your summer trip! Today, Carrie Stier, co-owner, Riverboat Twilight, talks about the joys of cruising the Mississippi. Carrie tells us where we get on the riverboat, what we get when we get on the boat, what you can eat and drink on your trip, how long the trips typically last, what you can do when you get off the boat, what the cruising schedule is like this summer, and the price of a cruise package. Sound wonderful? Enter to win Riverboat Twilight’s Signature Cruise, a two-day overnight Mississippi River cruise for two departing from LeClaire, Iowa and traveling to Dubuque, Iowa.

