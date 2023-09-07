It’s time once again for our Best of the Midwest feature! Are you trying to come up with some vacation ideas that are only a quick getaway from the Chicago area? Well, John Williams has some great recommendations for your trip! Today, John is joined by Donna Reynolds, Tourism Operations Manager for the Ottawa Visitors Center, to talk about all the great things in Ottawa! Donna tells us about all the great parks in Ottawa (including the beautiful Starved Rock State Park!), the big events they have coming up this fall, the variety of restaurants downtown, and all the historical spots that are a must visit. Go to Ottawa. It’s the middle of everywhere!

