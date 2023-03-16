Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this spring or summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, we head to the great state of Ohio as John chats with Karen Raymore, Executive Director, Hocking Hills Tourism Association, about visiting beautiful Hocking Hills! Karen tells John how long it takes to drive to Hocking Hills, what the geography in the area is like, the great hiking that is available at Hocking Hills, some of the other things you can do including canoeing, kayaking, and zip-lining, the numerous dining and drinking options available, and why you should visit the John Glenn Astronomy Park. Does all this sound great! Well, WGN Radio and Hocking Hills Tourism Association are sending one lucky winner on a luxury cabin getaway for two to the Hocking Hills region of southeast Ohio! Enter here!

