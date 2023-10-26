It’s time once again for our Best of the Midwest feature! Are you trying to come up with some vacation ideas that are only a quick getaway from the Chicago area? Well, John Williams has some great recommendations for your trip! Today, John is joined by Carol Hoffman, Executive Director, Shawnee Forest Country, Southernmost Illinois Tourism Bureau! Carol talks about the peak fall colors you can see in the region right now and why you should make your plans now if you would like to visit during next year’s solar eclipse!

