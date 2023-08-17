It’s time once again for our Best of the Midwest feature! Are you trying to come up with some vacation ideas that are only a quick getaway from the Chicago area? Well, John Williams has some great recommendations for your summer trip! Today, John is joined by Melody Judge, Marketing Director, and Larry Gaffey, General Manager, Walworth County Fairgrounds, about the upcoming Walworth County Fair in Elkhorn, Wisconsin! Melody and Larry talk about how you get to the fair, where they draw their audience from, the entertainment on the grandstand this year (including Styx!), the big Pinewood Derby race, and the amazing amount of food (steak sundae, anyone?) you can eat when you visit.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction