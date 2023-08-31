It’s time once again for our Best of the Midwest feature! Are you trying to come up with some vacation ideas that are only a quick getaway from the Chicago area? Well, John Williams has some great recommendations for your summer trip! Today, Executive Director of the Hocking Hills Tourism Association Karen Raymore joins John Williams to discuss the beautiful Hocking Hills, located 50 miles Southeast of Columbus, Ohio. Listen to learn about the different lodging, food, and festivals that this destination has to offer!

