It’s time once again for our Best of the Midwest feature! Are you trying to come up with some fun things to do this holiday season? Well, John Williams has some great recommendations for you! Today, John is joined by Laura Rush, Communications Director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce! Laura talks about their historic downtown with wonderful shops and restaurants, how the town really goes all out for Christmas, some places to visit on Small Business Saturday, and some great events to prepare you for the holidays including the upcoming Christmas Walk and the Holiday House Tour.

