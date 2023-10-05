It’s time once again for our Best of the Midwest feature! Are you trying to come up with some vacation ideas that are only a quick getaway from the Chicago area? Well, John Williams has some great recommendations for your fall trip! Today, John is joined by Stephanie Klett, President and CEO, Visit Lake Geneva! Stephanie tells John about the lovely Geneva Lake Shore Path and how it’s a living history of Chicago, the top hotels and restaurants in the area that are a must-see, the unique shopping experiences, why fall is a popular time to visit, and how October is the last month you can do the Lake Geneva Cruise Line and the US Mailboat Tour.

