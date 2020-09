FILE – In this April 3, 2017 file photo, students walk past the “Great Dome” atop Building 10 on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus in Cambridge, Mass. MIT is among three universities and a health care institution who are sharing a gift of more than $1 billion that’s one of the largest in the history of higher education. The $260 million apiece gifts announced Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, come from this year’s sale of the Lord Corp. to Parker-Hannifin Corp. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)