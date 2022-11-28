SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Luis Benitez installs one of four new catalytic converters onto a Chevrolet Silverado at Johnny Franklin’s Muffler…
SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Luis Benitez installs one of four new catalytic converters onto a Chevrolet Silverado at Johnny Franklin’s Muffler on July 11, 2022 in San Rafael, California. Thefts of catalytic converters are surging across the nation as thieves seek out precious metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium that fill the inside of the antipollution car part. Thefts have nearly tripled since the beginning of the pandemic with over 50,000 in 2021 compared to under 20,000 in 2020. Vehicle owners are having to pay thousands of dollars to replace the stolen parts and in some cases can’t get the parts due to supply chain issues. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
