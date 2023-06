Author Jonathan Eig joins John Williams to discuss his new book, “King, A Life.” Jonathan talks about why he decided to write this book, how buses sparked the entire Civil Rights movement, what was so remarkable about King’s method, King’s allegiance to being non-violent, the challenge of telling the complete story about King, the importance of showing King’s weaknesses, and what we might not know about the “I Have a Dream” speech.

