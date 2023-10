Journalist and best-selling author David Grann joins John to talk about his book, “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.” A film adaptation directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone is set to be released next week.

