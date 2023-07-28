Journalist and best-selling author David Grann joins John to discuss his latest book, “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder.” David talks about how he came upon the story of the ship, how it is a story of imperialism and empire, and if we might see this story on the big screen like the upcoming “Killers of the Flower Moon.”
Author David Grann talks about the folly of empire in new novel ‘The Wager’
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
