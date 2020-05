FILE – In this Wednesday, May 29, 2019, file photo, a young child is carried from the stands after being injured by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago Cubs’ Albert Almora Jr. during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, in Houston. A 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a Houston Astros game at Minute Maid Park continues to receive anti-seizure medication seven months after suffering a brain injury that could leave her at risk of seizures for life, an attorney for her family said. In a report posted Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 Richard Mithoff told the Houston Chronicle that the child’s brain injury is permanent.. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)