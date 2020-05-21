Attorney and “Legal Face-Off” Host Rich Lenkov joins John Williams to talk about the state’s citations of three churches who held services last weekend. Pastor Joe Wyrostek argues why he believes the governor is unconstitutional here. Then, Rich tells John about the latest on the Ahmaud Arbery murder, and the possibility that the man who recorded it will be charged.
Attorney Rich Lenkov: Pastor Joe Wyrostek’s church cited, man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery’s death might be charged
