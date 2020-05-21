Listen Now
Attorney Rich Lenkov: Pastor Joe Wyrostek’s church cited, man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery’s death might be charged

John Williams
Terrell Mosley hands out signs during a rally at the Glynn County Courthouse to protest the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Brunswick, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Attorney and “Legal Face-Off” Host Rich Lenkov joins John Williams to talk about the state’s citations of three churches who held services last weekend. Pastor Joe Wyrostek argues why he believes the governor is unconstitutional here. Then, Rich tells John about the latest on the Ahmaud Arbery murder, and the possibility that the man who recorded it will be charged.

