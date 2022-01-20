Attorney Rich Lenkov: Judges behaving badly, vaccine mandates and a SCOTUS mask conflict

Attorney Rich Lenkov, partner at Bryce Downey & Lenkov and host of “Legal Face-Off,” joins John Williams to talk about some legal stories making news this week including an Illinois judge who made sexist comments about an attorney during a conversation in his courtroom being removed from the bench, a judge berating a 72-year-old cancer patient for an overgrown lawn, the SCOTUS decision on mask mandates, and what really happened between Justice Sotomayor and Justice Gorsuch.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter