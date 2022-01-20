Attorney Rich Lenkov: Judges behaving badly, vaccine mandates and a SCOTUS mask conflict

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 23: Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021. Seated from left: Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left: Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

Attorney Rich Lenkov, partner at Bryce Downey & Lenkov and host of “Legal Face-Off,” joins John Williams to talk about some legal stories making news this week including an Illinois judge who made sexist comments about an attorney during a conversation in his courtroom being removed from the bench, a judge berating a 72-year-old cancer patient for an overgrown lawn, the SCOTUS decision on mask mandates, and what really happened between Justice Sotomayor and Justice Gorsuch.

