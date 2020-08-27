Attorney Rich Lenkov: ‘Defending those businesses? [Kyle Rittenhouse] has no way to prove that’

Attorney Rich Lenkov of Bryce Downey & Lenkov and “Legal Face-off” joins John Williams to explain the castle doctrine in Wisconsin, where a 17-year-old Antioch man shot and killed two people, in what he claimed to be self-defense, and in protection of businesses there. He also explains why that castle doctrine does not legally give Kyle Rittenhouse the right to shoot his gun in this case. Plus, Ryan Burrow checks in with up-to-the-minute observations in Kenosha.

