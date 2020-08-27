Attorney Rich Lenkov: ‘Defending those businesses? [Kyle Rittenhouse] has no way to prove that’

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

Police clash with protesters near the Kenosha County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Attorney Rich Lenkov of Bryce Downey & Lenkov and “Legal Face-off” joins John Williams to explain the castle doctrine in Wisconsin, where a 17-year-old Antioch man shot and killed two people, in what he claimed to be self-defense, and in protection of businesses there. He also explains why that castle doctrine does not legally give Kyle Rittenhouse the right to shoot his gun in this case. Plus, Ryan Burrow checks in with up-to-the-minute observations in Kenosha.

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

