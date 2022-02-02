Attorney Rich Lenkov: Brian Flores’ NFL lawsuit and the legality of unpaid labor

Attorney Rich Lenkov, partner at Bryce Downey & Lenkov and host of “Legal Face-Off,” joins John Williams to talk about the legality of unpaid internships and to break down the discrimination lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores against the NFL and the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, and the Miami Dolphins.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.