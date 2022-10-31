DOVER, DELAWARE – OCTOBER 21: U.S. President Joe Biden gives remarks on student debt relief at Delaware State University on October 21, 2022 in Dover,…
DOVER, DELAWARE – OCTOBER 21: U.S. President Joe Biden gives remarks on student debt relief at Delaware State University on October 21, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. Yesterday a federal judge ruled that six states trying to block President’s student loan forgiveness program lacked standing. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Attorney Rae Kaplan, of Kaplan Law Firm, joins John Williams to talk about where student debt forgiveness stands now that the U.S. Court of Appeals recently gave an emergency order to temporarily block the Biden administration’s debt relief plan.
