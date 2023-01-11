Attorney Rae Kaplan, of Kaplan Law Firm, joins John Williams to talk about the latest information you should know about the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief program.
Rae Kaplan and John Williams (WGN Radio)
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Rae Kaplan and John Williams (WGN Radio)
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Attorney Rae Kaplan, of Kaplan Law Firm, joins John Williams to talk about the latest information you should know about the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief program.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.