Attorney Rae Kaplan of Kaplan Law Firm joins John Williams to talk about how many student loan borrowers may have been paying the wrong monthly payment. How can you find out if you’ve been paying the wrong amount? And what can you do to reduce your monthly payment? Rae has all the answers.
Attorney Rae Kaplan: How to reduce your monthly student loan payment
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
