Attorney Patrick Dolan, Conti & Dolan, joins Jon Hansen to talk about the Chicago City Council passing a new paid leave ordinance that gives workers in the city 10 days of paid leave, including five sick days and five days of personal time off.
Attorney Patrick Dolan: Chicago now has the most employee friendly paid leave policy in the country
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
