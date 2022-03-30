Elder law attorney Kerry Peck joins John Williams to talk about a law that limits the amount a senior citizen can gift to a caretaker, who is excluded from this law, and what you can do to make sure your elderly parent is capable of making important estate decisions. Kerry also answers all of your elder law questions.
Attorney Kerry Peck: How to ensure an elderly parent is capable of making important estate decisions
by: Pete Zimmerman
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.