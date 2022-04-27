Elder law attorney Kerry Peck joins John Williams to talk about being appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court to chair a new commission on elder law. Kerry discusses some of the issues the new commission will tackle and the biggest concerns they need to address. Kerry also answers all of your elder law questions.
Attorney Kerry Peck: ‘Financial exploitation of older adults is a horrific epidemic’
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.