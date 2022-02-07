Attorney General Kwame Raoul explains why he wants to halt the temporary restraining order against Illinois’ mask mandate

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 01: Students are escorted from Hawthorne Scholastic Academy to meet their parents following their first day of in-person learning on March 01, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade began in-person learning today as the city continues to phase in a return to the classroom after nearly a year’s hiatus and a lengthy battle with the teacher’s union brought on by COVID-19 concerns. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joins John Williams to talk about his reaction to Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow’s decision to roll back Governor Pritzker’s executive orders on masking at schools. Also joining John is Illinois Federation of Teachers president Dan Montgomery who shares his thoughts on the ruling and why he believes the decision is causing mass confusion all across the state.

Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

