Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joins John Williams to talk about his reaction to Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow’s decision to roll back Governor Pritzker’s executive orders on masking at schools. Also joining John is Illinois Federation of Teachers president Dan Montgomery who shares his thoughts on the ruling and why he believes the decision is causing mass confusion all across the state.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul explains why he wants to halt the temporary restraining order against Illinois’ mask mandate
