Attorney General Kwame Raoul explains why he wants to halt the temporary restraining order against Illinois’ mask mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is considering expanding a policy that limits the use of “no-knock” warrants by certain federal agents.

A “no-knock warrant,” as its name implies, is an order from a judge that allows law enforcement officials with a search warrant to enter a home without announcing their presence first. It's an exemption to usual practice; in most cases, the law requires that officers must knock and announce themselves before entering a private home to execute a warrant.