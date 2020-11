Thanksgiving travelers John and Christine Dunne, from Memphis, Tenn., collect their luggage at the baggage claim in Terminal 2 at O’Hare International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2009, in Chicago. Just as the pandemic seems to be waning around the country, some health officials are worried that holiday gatherings could lead to more infections. So the government has launched a new travel-health campaign. Despite weeks of declining infections, health officials are staying vigilant. The federal government is putting up posters in airports, seaports and border crossings in time for Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)