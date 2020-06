In this Feb. 14, 2013 photo, an attendee checks out Pablo Picasso’s “The Red Armchair” during a media preview for “Picasso and Chicago,” a major exhibition showcasing the works of Picasso at the Art Institute of Chicago. More than 250 works will be on display at the exhibit running Feb. 20-May 12, 2013. The Art Institute was the first museum in the nation to feature Picasso’s work a century ago in 1913. Today’s exhibit features paintings, drawings, works on paper, ceramics and sculptures. (AP Photo/Caryn Rousseau)