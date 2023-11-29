Arne Duncan, Managing Partner, Chicago CRED, former United States Secretary of Education, and ex-CEO of Chicago Public Schools, joins John Williams to talk about what Chicago CRED does, their mission for a transformative reduction in gun violence in Chicago, the goal to move people from the illegal economy to the legal economy, and the $21 million grant the organization received from the Sue Ling Gin Foundation.

