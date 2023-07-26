Journalist Kate Morgan joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for John Williams, to talk about new apps that allow users to organize their belongings online to keep a digital inventory. The apps include Thingealogy, Sortly and Elephant Trax.
by: Madison Holcomb
