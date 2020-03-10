Anglophile and "Gabby Road" Co-Host Hannah Stanley: "Now we're seeing that it's [being a princess] not all that it's cracked up to be"

“Gabby Road” Co-Host Hannah Stanley joins John Williams to discuss the new drama surrounding the Royal Family, and following “Megxit.” And that even includes changes in the royal greetings.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon
by: elifgeriswgnamPosted: / Updated:
“Gabby Road” Co-Host Hannah Stanley joins John Williams to discuss the new drama surrounding the Royal Family, and following “Megxit.” And that even includes changes in the royal greetings.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon