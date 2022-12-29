Attorney Audrey Anderson from Anderson Attorneys and Advisors and Will Country State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow joins John Williams to discuss what has been revised in the SAFE-T Act. Listen in while Audrey and Jim talk about the positive effect the revision to the SAFE-T Act has had on the bill and what specifically has been changed.

To find more information about how Attorney Audrey Anderson can help you, visit www.andersonaa.com/ and for more information on Jim Glasgow got to https://willcountysao.com/.