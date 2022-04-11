First United Church of Oak Park Pastor John Edgerton joins John Williams to talk about why he put up a sign outside of his church that reads ‘Fasting from Whiteness’ and explains what he hopes to achieve from the idea.
An Oak Park pastor explains why he put up a ‘Fasting from Whiteness’ sign outside the church
by: Pete Zimmerman
