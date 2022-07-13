Uvalde and Highland Park mass shootings survivors, families and supporters rally on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, calling for stricter gun controls on July…
Uvalde and Highland Park mass shootings survivors, families and supporters rally on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, calling for stricter gun controls on July 13, 2022. – The group is calling for stricter gun controls, universal background checks and an assault weapon ban. (Photo by Oliver Contreras / AFP) (Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Uvalde and Highland Park mass shootings survivors, families and supporters rally on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, calling for stricter gun controls on July 13, 2022. – The group is calling for stricter gun controls, universal background checks and an assault weapon ban. (Photo by Oliver Contreras / AFP) (Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Dr. Emily Lieberman, a survivor of the Highland Park mass shooting, joins John Williams from Washington, D.C. to discuss why she’s taking part in today’s rally calling for stricter gun control and a federal assault weapons ban.
