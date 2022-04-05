Clay Jenkinson, American humanities scholar, author and educator, joins John Williams to discuss the new Ken Burns documentary, “Ben Franklin.” Clay talks about his work on the documentary, what we should know about Ben Franklin, why he was regarded as a second Newton, how the Founding Fathers differed from our current politicians and if there is anyone in public life now who would be similar to Ben Franklin.
American humanities scholar Clay Jenkinson explores the legacy of Benjamin Franklin
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.