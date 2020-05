UPDATES WITH COMPANY COMMENTS – This March 10, 2020 photo made by an investigator with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office shows gallons of Clorox bleach on display priced at $8.99 each at a Menards store in Jackson, Mich. A price sticker on an empty shelf elsewhere in the store listed a gallon of Clorox bleach as $4.47. A Menards spokesman told AP the price was different because Clorox recently began offering new, upgraded concentrations of bleach. The company was “disappointed” and taking the AG’s office cease-and-desist letter “very seriously.” (Michigan attorney general’s Office via AP)