Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, joins John Williams to talk about the Consumer Price Index data that came out today, if we’ve seen the peak of inflation, how earning season is going to impact the market, the market’s overall resiliency, if we need to get defensive in our portfolios, and the general wellness of the economy.
Alpha Wealth Group founder Tom Fortino: Will inflation go even higher?
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.