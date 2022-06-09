Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, joins John Williams to talk about the volatility of the stock market, why he recommends being defensive in this market, what he expects to see when inflation data is released tomorrow, where inflation is really being felt, and what people should be doing if they are watching their portfolio’s shrink.
Alpha Wealth Group founder Tom Fortino: Why you should be defensive in this market
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Tom Fortino
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.