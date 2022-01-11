Alpha Wealth Group founder Tom Fortino: Why you need to be engaged with your retirement plan

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

Tom Fortino

Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, joins John Williams to talk about Jerome Powell’s nomination hearing, the Consumer Price Index coming out tomorrow, how the economy is being impacted by omicron, the ongoing supply chain constraints, the amount of interest rate adjustments we might see this year, unemployment numbers, and the consistent fear of inflation.

