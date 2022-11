Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, joins John Williams to talk about the bright spots of the market and economy, the disconnect between how well the markets have been doing and the economy as a whole, what he anticipates to hear from the Fed about interest rates, and if he believes inflation has peaked. Tom also why explains that even in retirement, it is still wise to have some growth in your portfolio.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction