Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, and co-host of “This Week in Wealth” on WGN Radio, joins guest host Jon Hansen to talk about why we are seeing a dip in the market today, the important earnings data being released this week, if President Biden’s announcement that he’s running for reelection is impacting the market, and where you should be putting your money right now.

